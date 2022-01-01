Valérie PINGEON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Valérie PINGEON

  • Vit à :

    BOUILLANTE, Guadeloupe

  • Née le :

    12 oct. 1979 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'espère reprendre contact avec des anciens ami(es)

  • Profession :

    Webmaster

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages