Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Maternelle Mac-mahon- Nancy 1977 - 1980
ECOLE SAINT GEORGES- Nancy 1980 - 1983
ECOLE PRIMAIRE GRANDS MOULINS- Nancy 1983 - 1985
Collège La Craffe- Nancy 1985 - 1990
Lycée Jeanne D'arc- Nancy 1990 - 1993
Lycée Arthur Varoquaux- Tomblaine
De 1ère STT COMPTABILITE à BTS COMPTABILITE-GESTION1993 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
Nellcor Puritan Bennett France Developpement - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Nancy 1997 - 1999
Home-institut - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Nancy 1999 - 2008
Intergestion-ludres - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Ludres 2008 - maintenant
Parcours club
ELYSEE CLUB- Vandoeuvre les nancy 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Valerie RAGON (MOUGEOT)
Vit à :
France
Née le :
20 juin 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
COMPTABLE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2