Véronique BONGRAND-SENILLE (SENILLE)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GASPARD MONGE- Creteil 1988 - 1993
-
Collège Clément Guyard- Creteil 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Léon Blum (Anc Lycée Du Lac)- Creteil 1997 - 2000
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers Hôpital Rothschild- Paris 2001 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Hôpital Sainte Anne-paris - Infirmière (Autre)- Paris 2004 - maintenant
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER SAINTE ANNE - Infirmière (Autre)- Paris
Infirmière en psychiatrie2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Véronique BONGRAND-SENILLE (SENILLE)
-
Vit à :
CHATILLON, France
-
Née le :
15 janv. 1982 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2