Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle Jélu- Saint jean d'angely 1967 - 1970
-
Ecole Joseph Lair (Saint Jean D Angely)- Saint jean d'angely 1970 - 1975
-
LES TOURS- Saint jean d'angely 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Louis Audouin Dubreuil- Saint jean d'angely 1979 - 1982
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Veronique COLLIN (COUPRIE)
-
Vit à :
GRIGNY, France
-
Née le :
26 sept. 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
2 enfants
Profession :
Animatrice de service
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible