Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean-baptiste Clément- Villetaneuse 1974 - 1978
-
Collège Jean-vilar- Villetaneuse 1978 - 1982
-
Sep Du Lycée Eugène Hénaff- Bagnolet 1982 - 1985
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Victor FERNANDES (VICTOR FERNANDES)
-
Vit à :
ST REMY SUR CREUSE, France
-
Né le :
6 oct. 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
