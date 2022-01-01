Vincent DUBEAUREPAIRE (PETITPREZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • GILEM INFORMATIQUE  - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)

     -  Le kremlin bicetre 1997 - 1998

  • DATACEP AGENCE NORD  - IngÃ©nieur de dÃ©veloppement (Informatique)

     -  Lille 1998 - 2000

  • ARIANEII  - IngÃ©nieur d'Ã©tudes (Informatique)

     -  Lille 2000 - 2002

  • LOGI RH  - Consultant (Informatique)

     -  Champs sur marne

    ALICIA RH

    2006 - 2008

  • ADERHIS  - Consultant (Ressources humaines)

     -  Sceaux 2008 - 2011

  • Gercop  - DÃ©veloppeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Saint denis 2017 - 2017

Parcours de vacances

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Me revoila

  • Profession :

    IngÃ©nieur informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :