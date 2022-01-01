Vincent DUBEAUREPAIRE (PETITPREZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame De Lourdes (Bethune)- Bethune 1979 - 1983
-
Collège Saint-vaast Saint-dominique- Bethune
6e5 1983-1984 6e6 1984-1985 5Ã¨3 1985-1986 4Ã¨4 1986-19871983 - 1988
-
Lycée André Malraux- Bethune
TD2 1990-1991 1 S1 1989-1990 2 ti3 1988-19891988 - 1991
-
Iut De Béthune- Bethune 1991 - 1993
-
Ecole Supérieur D'informatique Et De Gestion- Lille 1993 - 1995
-
Ecole Normale Superieure- Cachan
titre RNCP2014 - 2015
Parcours club
-
TENNIS CLUB- Locon 1992 - 1993
-
AS THIAIS TENNIS DE TABLE- Thiais 2014 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
1 Er Regiment Du Train- Paris 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
GILEM INFORMATIQUE - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- Le kremlin bicetre 1997 - 1998
-
DATACEP AGENCE NORD - IngÃ©nieur de dÃ©veloppement (Informatique)- Lille 1998 - 2000
-
ARIANEII - IngÃ©nieur d'Ã©tudes (Informatique)- Lille 2000 - 2002
-
LOGI RH - Consultant (Informatique)- Champs sur marne
ALICIA RH2006 - 2008
-
ADERHIS - Consultant (Ressources humaines)- Sceaux 2008 - 2011
-
Gercop - DÃ©veloppeur informatique (Informatique)- Saint denis 2017 - 2017
Parcours de vacances
-
Vacances à Tignes- Tignes 2010 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Vincent DUBEAUREPAIRE (PETITPREZ)
-
Vit Ã :
THIAIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 oct. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Me revoila
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur informaticien
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
