Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole La Sabliere (Mennecy)- Mennecy 1967 - 1972
-
ECOLE SAINTE MATHILDE- Evry 1972 - 1975
-
Collège Notre-dame De Sion- Evry 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Notre-dame De Sion- Evry 1980 - 1983
-
Epf école D'ingénieurs- Sceaux 1983 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
Dassault Aviation- BRETIGNY SUR ORGE 1987 - 1988
-
THOMSON RCM- Malakoff 1989 - 1992
-
SEMERU- Viry chatillon 1996 - 2001
-
GROUPE CARREFOUR DSI FRANCE- Massy 2001 - 2004
-
Management (Carrefour)- EVRY 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Virginie ALCOVER (AUSSET)
-
Vit à :
MENNECY, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Le temps passe ...
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Mes goûts et passions
