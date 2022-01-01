Virginie GRYCZKA (VUILLEMIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Barbe (Freyming Merlebach)- Freyming merlebach 1965 - 1968
-
école Mixte Du Centre- Freyming merlebach 1968 - 1973
-
Collège Alain Fournier- Freyming merlebach 1973 - 1976
-
NOTRE DAME DE LA PROVIDENCE- Fenetrange 1976 - 1977
-
Lycée De La Providence- Forbach 1978 - 1980
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Virginie GRYCZKA (VUILLEMIN)
-
Vit à :
MUNICH, Allemagne
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée deux enfants
Profession :
Sans
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2