Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL BERT- Le havre 1983 - 1986
-
ECOLE PAUL BERT- Le havre 1986 - 1990
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Le havre 1991 - 1995
-
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Le havre 1996 - 1997
-
Lycée Porte Océane- Le havre 1997 - 1998
-
Lycée Privé Jeanne D'arc- Sainte adresse 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Laboratoire Biocéane - Secrétaire (Autre)- Le havre 2000 - 2002
-
Construction (Eiffage) - Secrétaire (Autre)- LE PETIT QUEVILLY 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Virginie MASSELINE (LEPREVOST)
-
Vit à :
ANGERVILLE L'ORCHER, France
-
Née le :
5 juil. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire - assistante
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2