Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DE MATHA- Matha 1946 - 1949
-
Ecole Marc Jeanjean (Matha)- Matha 1949 - 1954
-
Ecole Joseph Lair (Saint Jean D Angely)- Saint jean d'angely 1954 - 1957
-
ECOLE MIOT- Saint jean d'angely 1959 - 1962
Parcours entreprise
-
Itep Fondation Robert - Secrétaire de direction (Administratif)- Saint jean d'angely
de 1963 à 19991963 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Viviane PERDRIAT (POUVREAU)
-
Vit à :
SAINT JEAN D'ANGELY, France
-
Née en :
1943 (80 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
En retraite (secrét. de Direction)
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2