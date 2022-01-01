Wladyslaw MLYNARCZYK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU LABOUREUR- Wattrelos 1966 - 1974
-
Collège Gustave Nadaud- Wattrelos 1974 - 1976
-
Lycée Colbert- Tourcoing 2008 - 2009
Parcours club
-
US WATTRELOS- Wattrelos 1974 - 1982
Parcours militaire
-
12ème Regiment De Chasseurs- Sedan 1982 - 1983
-
12 Rch- Sedan 1982 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
LA LAINIERE DE ROUBAIX - Employé (Autre)- Roubaix 1983 - 1992
-
GANTOIS - Serrurier poseur- Roubaix 1991 - 2015
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Wladyslaw MLYNARCZYK
-
Vit à :
WATTRELOS, France
-
Né en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Serrurier poseur
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Espagne - Islande - Madagascar - Norvège
-
