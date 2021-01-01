Yanick YANN DE LA BASINIERRE (BAYLE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole (75012)- Paris 1956 - 1959
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Creteil 1960 - 1964
COLLEGE PLAISANCE- Creteil 1965 - 1968
Lycée Saint-exupéry- Creteil 1969 - 1971
EATP- Port lesney 1971 - 1972
Ecole D'application Des T P- Egletons 1972 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
Razel Frères (Tp) - Technicien (Technique)- Paris
Conductuer d 'engins... NIVELEUSE CATERPILLAR NÂ°121975 - 1976
OVPVM - Commercial (Commercial)- Paris
Visiteur MÃ©dical 44-49-721976 - 1979
Citadelles & Mazenod - Commercial (Commercial)- Paris
ReprÃ©sentant Exclusif en Livres d' art... 44-49-721977 - 1978
LABORATOIRES WELLCOME - Commercial (Commercial)- Paris
Visiteur MÃ©dical CÃ´te d'Azur-Corse 06-201980 - 1982
Speed 06 Services - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Juan les pins
ANTIBES et environs...Toutes les interventions d'URGENCE, chez les particuliers et pro !...1982 - 1993
La Basinierre - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Candes saint martin
Chambres d'hÃ´tes au coeur du Val de Loire ! Faites ; labasinierre.com sur GOOGLE1993 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
CLUB AQUARIUS BELVEDERE LEYSIN- Suisse 1991 - 1991
Ucpa Les Orres- Les orres 2000 - 2000
Club Med Serre-chevalier- Serre chevalier 2005 - 2005
Club Med Val Thorens- Val thorens 2006 - 2006
Club Med Val Thorens- Val thorens 2007 - 2007
Club Med- L'alpe d'huez 2010 - 2010
Club Med El Gouna- El gouna 2012 - 2012
Club Med- Les deux alpes 2013 - 2013
Club Med- Val d'isere 2013 - 2013
Club Med Deux Alpes- Les deux alpes 2014 - 2014
Club Med Alpe D'huez- L'alpe d'huez 2015 - 2015
Club Med Sensations Val Tho- Val thorens 2016 - 2016
Club Med Deux Alpes- Les deux alpes 2017 - 2017
Clubmed Deux Alpes- L'alpe de mont de lans 2018 - 2018
Vvf Villages Hauts Du Roy- Le lioran 2019 - 2019
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Yanick YANN DE LA BASINIERRE (BAYLE)
Vit Ã :
CANDES SAINT MARTIN, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à toi !
Fais-moi un signe ! ;-)))
Profession :
Loueur d'HÃ©bergement chez lHabitant Ã "La Basinierre"
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
