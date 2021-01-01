Yanick YANN DE LA BASINIERRE (BAYLE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Razel Frères (Tp)  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Paris

    Conductuer d 'engins... NIVELEUSE CATERPILLAR NÂ°12

    1975 - 1976

  • OVPVM  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Paris

    Visiteur MÃ©dical 44-49-72

    1976 - 1979

  • Citadelles & Mazenod  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Paris

    ReprÃ©sentant Exclusif en Livres d' art... 44-49-72

    1977 - 1978

  • LABORATOIRES WELLCOME  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Paris

    Visiteur MÃ©dical CÃ´te d'Azur-Corse 06-20

    1980 - 1982

  • Speed 06 Services  - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Juan les pins

    ANTIBES et environs...Toutes les interventions d'URGENCE, chez les particuliers et pro !...

    1982 - 1993

  • La Basinierre  - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Candes saint martin

    Chambres d'hÃ´tes au coeur du Val de Loire ! Faites ; labasinierre.com sur GOOGLE

    1993 - maintenant

Parcours de vacances

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour à toi !
    Fais-moi un signe ! ;-)))

  • Profession :

    Loueur d'HÃ©bergement chez lHabitant Ã  "La Basinierre"

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Fan de

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :