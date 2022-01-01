Yann LE CALVEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LOUIS BLANC- Le havre 1980 - 1984
-
ECOLE RASPAIL- Le havre 1984 - 1986
-
ECOLE HENRI WALLON- Le havre 1986 - 1988
-
Collège Henri Wallon- Le havre 1988 - 1990
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Le havre 1990 - 1991
-
SAINT VINCENT DE PAUL- Le havre 1991 - 1996
-
Sncf Université Du Service Nanterre- Nanterre
Examen AMV ACDV ASE2017 - 2018
Parcours militaire
-
Dtima Le Havre- Le havre 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Brink's - Chef de mouvement (Autre)- 1999 - 2012
-
Cars Perier - Responsable planning (Autre)- Le havre 2012 - 2017
-
SNCF - Agent circulation (Autre)- 2017 - 2022
-
Naviland Cargo - Gestionnaire de moyens (Autre)- Le havre 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yann LE CALVEZ
-
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
-
Né le :
1 juil. 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Gestionnaire de moyens
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
