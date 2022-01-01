Yann LE CALVEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Brink's  - Chef de mouvement (Autre)

     -  1999 - 2012

  • Cars Perier  - Responsable planning (Autre)

     -  Le havre 2012 - 2017

  • SNCF  - Agent circulation (Autre)

     -  2017 - 2022

  • Naviland Cargo  - Gestionnaire de moyens (Autre)

     -  Le havre 2022 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Yann LE CALVEZ

  • Vit à :

    LE HAVRE, France

  • Né le :

    1 juil. 1977 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Gestionnaire de moyens

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages