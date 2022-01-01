Yassine BEN MECHICHI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE FRANCINE FROMOND- Aubervilliers 1980 - 1983
-
ECOLE CONDORCET- Aubervilliers 1983 - 1984
-
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Dugny 1985 - 1989
-
Collège Jean-baptiste Clément- Dugny 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Félix Faure- Pantin 1993 - 1995
-
Lycée Professionnel Le Champ De Claye- Claye souilly 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Sithec - Apprenti (Technique)- Champigny sur marne 1996 - 1997
-
ELYO - Technicien (Technique)- Nanterre 1997 - 1998
-
ALTYS MULTISERVICE - Cadre technique (Technique)- Nanterre 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yassine BEN MECHICHI
-
Vit à :
FRANCE, France
-
Né le :
1 juil. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable d'affaires
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible