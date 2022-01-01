Yassine BEN MECHICHI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Sithec  - Apprenti (Technique)

     -  Champigny sur marne 1996 - 1997

  • ELYO  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Nanterre 1997 - 1998

  • ALTYS MULTISERVICE  - Cadre technique (Technique)

     -  Nanterre 1999 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable d'affaires

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages