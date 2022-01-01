Yohan HOUSSAIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LE DOUET- Saint sebastien sur loire 1988 - 1996
-
Collège René Bernier- Saint sebastien sur loire 1996 - 2000
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Reze 2000 - 2001
-
Lycée Des Bourdonnières- Nantes 2001 - 2003
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yohan HOUSSAIS
-
Vit à :
ANGERS, France
-
Né le :
6 mai 1985 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Yohan HOUSSAIS a ajouté Lycée Des Bourdonnières à son parcours scolaire
-
Yohan HOUSSAIS a ajouté Lycée Jean Perrin à son parcours scolaire
-
Yohan HOUSSAIS a ajouté Collège René Bernier à son parcours scolaire
-
Yohan HOUSSAIS a ajouté Ecole Le Douet à son parcours scolaire