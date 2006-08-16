Yohan VARELA (EVRY COURCOURONNES ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole L'autruche- Grigny 2009 - maintenant
-
Collège Jean Vilar- Grigny 2018 - 2022
-
Lycée Professionnel Auguste Perret- Le havre 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yohan VARELA (EVRY COURCOURONNES )
-
Vit à :
GRIGNY, France
-
Née le :
16 août 2006 (16 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Yohan VARELA (EVRY COURCOURONNES ) a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Auguste Perret à son parcours scolaire
-
Yohan VARELA (EVRY COURCOURONNES ) a ajouté Collège Jean Vilar à son parcours scolaire
-
Yohan VARELA (EVRY COURCOURONNES ) a ajouté Ecole L'autruche à son parcours scolaire