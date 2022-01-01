Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rennes

Yohann CARILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • AMS EVENEMENTS  - Responsable du service Location (Technique)

     -  Rennes 2006 - 2015

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Yohann CARILLET

  • Vit à :

    RENNES, France

  • Né en :

    1977 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable du service location en événementiels

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :