Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PUBLIQUE- L'hermitage 1981 - 1984
-
Ecole Sacre Coeur (Saint Gilles)- Saint gilles 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Victor Segalen- Chateaugiron 1989 - 1991
-
Collège Le Landry- Rennes 1991 - 1994
-
Lycée Saint Etienne- Cesson sevigne 1994 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
AMS EVENEMENTS - Responsable du service Location (Technique)- Rennes 2006 - 2015
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yohann CARILLET
-
Vit à :
RENNES, France
-
Né en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable du service location en événementiels
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Canada - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Irlande - Royaume-Uni
-
Yohann CARILLET a reconnu Yohann CARILLET sur la photo mater'nelle moyenne section
-
Yohann CARILLET a ajouté AMS EVENEMENTS à son parcours professionnel
-
Yohann CARILLET a reconnu Yohann CARILLET sur la photo BEP MECSI 1995-1996