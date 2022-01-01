Yohann DORANGEON (YOHANN DORANGEON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Deols 1996 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yohann DORANGEON (YOHANN DORANGEON)
-
Vit à :
ST PLANTAIRE, France
-
Né le :
10 juil. 1986 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Yohann DORANGEON (YOHANN DORANGEON) a ajouté Collège Romain Rolland à son parcours scolaire