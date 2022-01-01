Yveline MERLE-MULLINIX (MERLE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège De Filles Place Des Fusilliers- Epernay 1950 - 1956
-
COLLEGE EUGENE MERCIER- Epernay 1957 - 1962
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS- Reims 1963 - 1965
Parcours entreprise
-
PALAIS DES CONGRES- Paris 1978 - 1988
-
Palais Des Congres Paris- Paris 1978 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Yveline MERLE-MULLINIX (MERLE)
-
Vit à :
FORT LAUDERDALE/FLORIDA, Etats-Unis
-
Née le :
24 oct. 1944 (77 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
The emigrant's destiny: The foreign country has not become home, but home has become foreign.
--Alfred Polger (d. 1955), Der Emigrant und die Heimat
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible