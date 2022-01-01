Yvon OLLIVIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Notre Dame (Treguier)- Treguier 1980 - 1987
Collège Saint-yves- Treguier 1987 - 1991
Lycée Saint Elisabeth-kersa- Ploubazlanec 1991 - 1995
KERSA- Ploubazlanec 1991 - 1995
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers Hôpital Antoine Béclère- Clamart 1995 - 1998
Parcours club
La Roue D'or- Begard 1994 - 1995
VC CHATILLON- Chatillon 1996 - 1996
PERPIGNAN FOOTBALL CLUB- Perpignan 2003 - 2004
ESPOIR SUD LOIRE- Le bignon 2007 - maintenant
Espoir Sud Loire- Geneston 2007 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Quick- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1996 - 1998
CHU BICETRE- Le kremlin bicetre
Département d anesthésie réanimation1999 - 2003
HOPITAL BICETRE- Le kremlin bicetre
Département d anesthésie réanimation1999 - 2003
HOPITAL SAINT JEAN PERPIGNAN- Perpignan 2003 - 2004
CHU NANTES- Nantes 2005 - maintenant
Chu Nantes Pôle Des Urgences- Nantes 2005 - 2007
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Yvon OLLIVIER
Vit à :
NANTES, France
Né en :
1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Yvon OLLIVIER a reconnu Yvon OLLIVIER sur la photo maternelle