Mr. Said Sobhy Alsafani was an Egyptian teacher of chemistry in Lycée Reda Houhou in early 1970s and he styed in Constantine for four years with his beloved wife then they came back to Egypt. Mr. Saiid participated in translating project of the french chemistry and physics Syllabuses to arabic language. His stay in Constantine was a great life experience to him and he came back to Egypt with a wonderful stories and lovely memories. He passed away in 14th April 2007 at 67 years old. Mohamed Said Sobhy