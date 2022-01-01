Naviguez en cliquant sur la photo.
Catherine TROUILLET (FANTONE)
Je travaille à la sécu de Trappes !!! J'embrasse t'ai Nath et Dominique pour toi. Bon week-end. Bises il y a 5 ans
Corinne JOULIA (CORINNE JOULIA)
Je croyais que tu étais sur Versailles. il y a 5 ans
Corinne JOULIA (CORINNE JOULIA)
Je t'embrasse ainsi que tes enfants. il y a 5 ans
Catherine TROUILLET (FANTONE) Je travaille à la sécu de Trappes !!! J'embrasse t'ai Nath et Dominique pour toi. Bon week-end. Bises
Corinne JOULIA (CORINNE JOULIA) Je croyais que tu étais sur Versailles.
Corinne JOULIA (CORINNE JOULIA) Je t'embrasse ainsi que tes enfants.