Hélène LE GAL

  • Ce membre ne souhaite pas divulguer ses informations.
Pour identifier des copains : Inscrivez-vous
Photos de profil
Revenir à Hélène  - Photos de Hélène  - Album Photos de profil

Commentaires

  • Sylvain PERON C'est clair c'était un trop bon été. Et tu deviens quoi depuis ce temps? Tu es où maintenant ?

  • Hélène LE GAL Je suis en congé parental pour mon 2ème enfant. Et ensuite en juillet à la chom.... moins drole ça!!!! Si tu as un compte facebook, on pourrait se mettre en contact si tu es ok!

  • Hélène LE GAL Et sinon, on a construit à Baud. Et toi????

Afficher les 5 commentaires
Annuaire des membres :