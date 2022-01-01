Naviguez en cliquant sur la photo.
Sylvain PERON
C'est clair c'était un trop bon été. Et tu deviens quoi depuis ce temps? Tu es où maintenant ? il y a 9 ans
Hélène LE GAL
Je suis en congé parental pour mon 2ème enfant. Et ensuite en juillet à la chom.... moins drole ça!!!! Si tu as un compte facebook, on pourrait se mettre en contact si tu es ok! il y a 9 ans
Hélène LE GAL
Et sinon, on a construit à Baud. Et toi???? il y a 9 ans
