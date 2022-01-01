Léon ROMON

Photos de profil
Commentaires

  • Patrick DESRAT Bonjour Léon, vous dites appartenir a la 32° Promotion (32° Compagnie/323° Section) Section Lieutenant Génissieux / Sergent-Chef Poyault. Or je possède d'autres noms concernant l'encadrement de cette section: 32e compagnie :
    323e Section : Lt Guillemot SOA: ADC DEBERT(DEIBER) -S/C LE MARREC
    Ma question: Quels sont les bons? Merci

  • Léon ROMON Bonjour Patrick,

  • Léon ROMON J'ai glissé Chef ! Hello Patrick ! Là, tu me mets le doute et je ne puis ni confirmer ni infirmer le numéro de la section. Cordialement.

