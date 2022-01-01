Naviguez en cliquant sur la photo.
Marie-Christine COURTIN
Bonjour Alain,je veux bien continuer cet échange mais donne moi ton mail ce serait plus simple ... A bientôt. Marie il y a 3 ans
merci bien voici mon adresse email maesalain00@gmail.com j'attend un mot il y a 3 ans
joyeux noel a toi il y a 3 ans
Marie-Christine COURTIN Bonjour Alain,je veux bien continuer cet échange mais donne moi ton mail ce serait plus simple ... A bientôt. Marie
merci bien voici mon adresse email maesalain00@gmail.com j'attend un mot
joyeux noel a toi