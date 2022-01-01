Marie-Christine COURTIN

  • Ce membre ne souhaite pas divulguer ses informations.
Pour identifier des copains : Inscrivez-vous
Photos de profil
Revenir à Marie-christine  - Photos de Marie-christine  - Album Photos de profil

Commentaires

  • Marie-Christine COURTIN Bonjour Alain,je veux bien continuer cet échange mais donne moi ton mail ce serait plus simple ... A bientôt. Marie

  • merci bien voici mon adresse email maesalain00@gmail.com j'attend un mot

  • joyeux noel a toi

Afficher les 5 commentaires