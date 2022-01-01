Marie-France MONNOT (FREIRIA)

  • Ce membre ne souhaite pas divulguer ses informations.
Pour identifier des copains : Inscrivez-vous
Photos de profil
Revenir à Marie-france  - Photos de Marie-france  - Album Photos de profil

Commentaires

  • Catherine BARRAUD (MONNOT) salut ma tante comment tu vas et le tonton sait Catherine votre nièce la fille au frère a Michel ton mari vous me manquer beaucoup je pense souvent a vous j'espère bientôt se revoir je vous embrasse bien fort

  • Catherine BARRAUD (MONNOT) Ma famille

Annuaire des membres :