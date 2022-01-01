Naviguez en cliquant sur la photo.
Catherine BARRAUD (MONNOT)
salut ma tante comment tu vas et le tonton sait Catherine votre nièce la fille au frère a Michel ton mari vous me manquer beaucoup je pense souvent a vous j'espère bientôt se revoir je vous embrasse bien fort il y a 9 ans
Catherine BARRAUD (MONNOT)
Ma famille il y a 3 ans
Catherine BARRAUD (MONNOT) salut ma tante comment tu vas et le tonton sait Catherine votre nièce la fille au frère a Michel ton mari vous me manquer beaucoup je pense souvent a vous j'espère bientôt se revoir je vous embrasse bien fort
Catherine BARRAUD (MONNOT) Ma famille