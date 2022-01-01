Naviguez en cliquant sur la photo.
Muriel AMARO-LAMY (AMARO)
En effet, j'ai 2 enfants , Aurélien 33 ans qui a lui même un petit garçon Vincent qui aura 6 ans demain, et Cyrielle 28 ans qui a une petite fille Léonie de 20 mois. il y a 8 ans
Muriel AMARO-LAMY (AMARO)
Je te souhaite un très bon anniversaire. il y a 8 ans
Patrick DELAHAYE
En te remerciant , bientôt peut être . Bon Dimanche il y a 8 ans
