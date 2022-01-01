Naviguez en cliquant sur la photo.
Pierre PIERRE MARES (PETR)
Hi there. This has been a long journey for me. I was born in the Czech Republic and at age of 6, my mom and I escaped to France where we stayed for 6 years. I was only 6 years old when I arrived in France and soon learned the French language. At age 12, I moved to Canada and learned English. After 40 years, I have decided to come back to my home place and so here I am. For all those that know me, wishing you all the best! Contact me if you like. :) il y a 6 heures
