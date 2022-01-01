Naviguez en cliquant sur la photo.
Gaelle VAREILHES (PASCAL)
Salut Xavier ! Tu habites à Nîmes maintenant ? Ce matin, je pense t'avoir vu à Castorama mais, étant tellement surprise, je ne t'ai pas dit bonjour... il y a 9 ans
Xavier DE SCHEPPER
salut Gaelle ! Et oui c'était bien moi. ca me ferait plaisir de te revoir également. il y a 9 ans
Gaelle VAREILHES (PASCAL) Salut Xavier ! Tu habites à Nîmes maintenant ? Ce matin, je pense t'avoir vu à Castorama mais, étant tellement surprise, je ne t'ai pas dit bonjour...
Xavier DE SCHEPPER salut Gaelle ! Et oui c'était bien moi. ca me ferait plaisir de te revoir également.