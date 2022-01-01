Xavier DE SCHEPPER

  • Ce membre ne souhaite pas divulguer ses informations.
Pour identifier des copains : Inscrivez-vous
Photos de profil
Revenir à Xavier  - Photos de Xavier  - Album Photos de profil

Commentaires

  • Gaelle VAREILHES (PASCAL) Salut Xavier ! Tu habites à Nîmes maintenant ? Ce matin, je pense t'avoir vu à Castorama mais, étant tellement surprise, je ne t'ai pas dit bonjour...

  • Xavier DE SCHEPPER salut Gaelle ! Et oui c'était bien moi. ca me ferait plaisir de te revoir également.