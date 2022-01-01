1966 - 1972
Patricia KRIEF (PUTERMAN )
Nayant pas trouvé ton numéro de téléphone mes recherches mont amené sur ce site. il y a 16 heures
Patricia KRIEF (PUTERMAN )
jai vu notre photo de classe en 4ème il y a 16 heures
Josette BELIN
https://copainsdavant.linternaute.com/p/carole-mercier-5687541 voir près de
Mercier Sylvie
95230 Soisy sous Montmorency il y a 4 heures
Patricia KRIEF (PUTERMAN ) Nayant pas trouvé ton numéro de téléphone mes recherches mont amené sur ce site.
Patricia KRIEF (PUTERMAN ) jai vu notre photo de classe en 4ème
Josette BELIN https://copainsdavant.linternaute.com/p/carole-mercier-5687541 voir près de
Mercier Sylvie
95230 Soisy sous Montmorency