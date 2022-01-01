VICHY (03200)
Jean-Michel BEAUMONT
Jolie Brune, en 1977 elle habitait avec son papa dans les bâtiments des "Ailes" à Vichy et elle travaillait au magasin de vêtements "New Man" à Vichy. il y a 1 an
voir sur trombi : Michelle Bouillot (Berger)
03/04/1959 (62 ans)
Ecole Primaire Groupe scolaire Pierre Coulon, Vichy il y a 1 an
Bouillot (Berger) Michelle
03300 CREUZIER LE VIEUX il y a 1 an
Jean-Michel BEAUMONT Jolie Brune, en 1977 elle habitait avec son papa dans les bâtiments des "Ailes" à Vichy et elle travaillait au magasin de vêtements "New Man" à Vichy.
voir sur trombi : Michelle Bouillot (Berger)
03/04/1959 (62 ans)
Ecole Primaire Groupe scolaire Pierre Coulon, Vichy
Bouillot (Berger) Michelle
03300 CREUZIER LE VIEUX