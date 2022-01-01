Annabelle LAMBERTON (ANNABELLE LAMBERTON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De Damvix- Damvix 1964 - 1965
-
François Copé- Villemomble 1965 - 1970
-
Jacob- Livry gargan 1970 - 1974
-
Collège Edouard Herriot- Livry gargan 1973 - 1977
-
ENCPB- Paris 1979 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
Sanofi - Chercheur (Autre)- 1982 - 2022
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Annabelle LAMBERTON (ANNABELLE LAMBERTON)
-
Vit à :
BENET, France
-
Née le :
7 août 1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
