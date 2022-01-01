Christophe BIDET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN VILAR- Villejuif 1982 - 1987
-
LOUIS DUPERREY- Thiais 1987 - 1992
-
Lycée Guillaume Apollinaire- Thiais 1992 - 1996
-
Université Paris 12- Creteil 1996 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Bouygues Telecom- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2001 - 2003
-
Société Générale- TIGERY 2003 - 2004
-
Bouygues Telecom- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2005 - 2006
-
Cpam 78- Versailles 2006 - 2007
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe BIDET
-
Vit Ã :
VILLEJUIF, France
-
NÃ© le :
11 juin 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Techicien informatique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Tunisie - Turquie
-
Christophe BIDET a reconnu Christophe BIDET sur la photo CM2 - 7ème A
-
Christophe BIDET a reconnu Christophe BIDET sur la photo CE2 - 9ème A