Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Jaures (Saintes)- Saintes 1982 - 1985
-
Ecole Roger Perat (Saintes)- Saintes 1985 - 1990
-
Collège Edgar Quinet- Saintes 1990 - 1996
-
Lycée Professionnel Samuel De Champlain- Royan 1996 - 1997
-
CIFOP- Angouleme 1997 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Imprimerie Agp - OpÃ©rateur PAO (Communication)- Royan 1997 - 1999
-
OcÃ©an (Crédit Mutuel) - OpÃ©rateur PAO (Communication)- LA ROCHE SUR YON 1999 - 2001
-
S3g Saintes - Claviste- Saintes 2001 - 2002
-
CARPE DIEM - OpÃ©rateur PAO (Communication)- Saintes 2002 - 2002
-
WESPER - Calorifugeur (Production)- Pons 2002 - 2002
-
Mcdonald's - Ã©quipier (Production)- SAINTES 2002 - 2003
-
Imprimerie Gatignol - OpÃ©rateur PAO (Communication)- Royan 2003 - 2007
-
IGS CHARENTE PHOTOGRAVURE - OpÃ©rateur PAO Ã©dition (Technique)- Angouleme 2007 - 2007
-
Imprimerie Gatignol - OpÃ©rateur PAO (Communication)- Royan 2008 - 2008
-
A Vos Couleurs - SÃ©rigraphe (Production)- Fonsorbes 2009 - 2009
-
C. Bon Créations Photographiques - Photographe (Communication)- Grisolles 2010 - 2011
-
Repro-minute - CONTROLEUR QUALITE/OPERATEUR PAO (Communication)- Montauban 2015 - 2015
-
Moving Express - Conseiller ClientÃ¨le/Conseiller Sportif (Commercial)- Castelnau d'estretefonds 2016 - 2017
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe BON
-
Vit Ã :
SAINTES, France
-
NÃ© le :
5 dÃ©c. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Oui
Profession :
Photographe
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
