Christophe BON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christophe BON

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINTES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    5 dÃ©c. 1979 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Oui

  • Profession :

    Photographe

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    • Autres

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :
    Afghanistan - Afrique du Sud - AlgÃ©rie - Allemagne - Angola - Arabie Saoudite - Argentine - Australie - BiÃ©lorussie - Bolivie - Botswana - BrÃ©sil - Cameroun - Canada - Chine - Colombie - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰tats-Unis - Ã‰thiopie - Finlande - GroÃ«nland - Honduras - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Iran - Irlande - Islande - Italie - Kazakhstan - Kenya - Libye - Madagascar - Mali - Mauritanie - Mexique - Mongolie - Mozambique - Namibie - Nicaragua - Niger - NigÃ©ria - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - OuzbÃ©kistan - Pakistan - Pologne - PÃ©rou - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique dÃ©mocratique du Congo - Russie - Somalie - Soudan - Soudan du Sud - SuÃ¨de - Tanzanie - Tchad - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie - Ukraine - VÃ©nÃ©zuela - YÃ©men - Zambie - Zimbabwe