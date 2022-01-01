Christophe CARON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Sarl Dplf  - Livreur de produits laitiers (Commercial)

     -  Berneuil en bray 1997 - 1999

  • Axione Beauvais  - Assistant de projet Collectif (Administratif)

     -  Beauvais 2015 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Recherche ses anciens camarades et des internes des Lycées félix faure et jeanne Hachettede 1986 et 1990
    Ainsi que ceux croisé à Mailly le Camp en aout 1994 et à Etain entre septembre 1994 et aout 1996.

  • Profession :

    Adjoint administratif

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :