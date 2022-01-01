Christophe RONDOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Curial (75019)maternelle- Paris 1982 - 1985
-
Ecole Curial (75019) Primaire- Paris 1985 - 1987
-
école Des Sapins- Roissy en brie 1987 - 1990
-
Collège Anceau De Garlande- Roissy en brie 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Charles Le Chauve- Roissy en brie 1994 - 1997
-
Universite De Marne La Vallée- Champs sur marne 1997 - 1999
-
Enscp(Ecole Nationale Supérieur De Chimie De Paris- Paris 1999 - 2002
-
Ecole Doctorale De L'ecole Polytechnique- Palaiseau 2001 - 2002
-
These Chimie Organique / Icsn- Gif sur yvette 2002 - 2005
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe RONDOT
-
-
NÃ© en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Suisse
-
Christophe RONDOT a reconnu Christophe RONDOT sur la photo Anceau 3è - 1993-1994
-
Christophe RONDOT a reconnu Christophe RONDOT sur la photo 3em 1
-
Christophe RONDOT a reconnu Christophe RONDOT sur la photo 4eme 1
-
Christophe RONDOT a reconnu Christophe RONDOT sur la photo Anceau 4è - 1992-1993
-
Christophe RONDOT a reconnu Christophe RONDOT sur la photo Terminale S
-
Christophe RONDOT a reconnu Christophe ROBILLARD sur la photo Terminale S
-
Christophe RONDOT a reconnu Christophe RONDOT sur la photo 2nde17 1994/1995
-
Christophe RONDOT a reconnu Christophe RONDOT sur la photo 2d17 (1994/1995)
-
Christophe RONDOT a reconnu Christophe RONDOT sur la photo 1ère 10S
-
Christophe RONDOT a ajoutÃ© Ecole Doctorale De L'ecole Polytechnique Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe RONDOT a ajoutÃ© These Chimie Organique / Icsn Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe RONDOT a ajoutÃ© Enscp(Ecole Nationale Supérieur De Chimie De Paris Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe RONDOT a ajoutÃ© Universite De Marne La Vallée Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe RONDOT a ajoutÃ© Lycée Charles Le Chauve Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe RONDOT a ajoutÃ© Collège Anceau De Garlande Ã son parcours scolaire