Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Chailly En Biere)- Chailly en biere 1980 - 1985
-
Collège François Couperin- Fontainebleau 1985 - 1990
-
Lycée La Fayette- Champagne sur seine
Bac F3 BTS Electrotechnique1990 - 1995
-
Iup Sciences De L'ingénieur Université D'evry Val D'essonne- Evry
GEII1995 - 1998
Parcours club
-
C.s.c. Chailly En Biere- Chailly en biere
http://paysdebiere.footeo.com1982 - 2011
-
RSSE- Seremange erzange
http://rsse.footeo.com2012 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
1er Ect- Saint denis
Chauffeur poids lourd et transport en commun - 10/981998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Amadeus - IngÃ©nieur Etudes et Developpement (Informatique)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1999 - 2006
-
APTUS - IngÃ©nieur Etudes et Developpement (Informatique)- Versailles 2006 - 2011
-
Sopra - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)- LUXEMBOURG 2011 - 2023
-
Administration Des Contributions Directes - Analyste Fonctionnel (Informatique)- Luxembourg 2023 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Ucpa Les Arcs- Les arcs
Une semaine d'enfer en groupe E+2002 - 2002
-
Ucpa Val D'isère- Val d'isere
Une semaine dÃ©butant en SnowBoard2002 - 2002
-
Eldorador Club Palmeraie- Marrakech
1ere vraie semaine de vacances avec ma future femme2003 - 2003
-
Club Med - Punta Cana- Punta cana
Voyage de noces, ponctuÃ© par l'arrivÃ©e d'un Ouragan... Assez original.2004 - 2004
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe VERDIER
-
Vit Ã :
BOULANGE, France
-
NÃ© le :
20 aoÃ»t 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut ! Je suis marié et papa d'Enzo (18 ans), d'Hugo (13 ans) et d'Emma (10 ans). C'est génial.
Et si vous voulez reprendre contact, n'hésitez pas...
Profession :
Ingenieur Etudes / Chef de projet
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Canada - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - - Italie - Maroc - NorvÃ¨ge - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie
Maurice -
-
