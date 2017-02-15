Christophe VERDIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • C.s.c. Chailly En Biere

     -  Chailly en biere

    http://paysdebiere.footeo.com

    1982 - 2011

  • RSSE

     -  Seremange erzange

    http://rsse.footeo.com

    2012 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

  • 1er Ect

     -  Saint denis

    Chauffeur poids lourd et transport en commun - 10/98

    1998 - 1999

Parcours entreprise

  • Amadeus  - IngÃ©nieur Etudes et Developpement (Informatique)

     -  ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1999 - 2006

  • APTUS  - IngÃ©nieur Etudes et Developpement (Informatique)

     -  Versailles 2006 - 2011

  • Sopra  - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)

     -  LUXEMBOURG 2011 - 2023

  • Administration Des Contributions Directes  - Analyste Fonctionnel (Informatique)

     -  Luxembourg 2023 - maintenant

Parcours de vacances

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christophe VERDIER

  • Vit Ã  :

    BOULANGE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    20 aoÃ»t 1974 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut ! Je suis marié et papa d'Enzo (18 ans), d'Hugo (13 ans) et d'Emma (10 ans). C'est génial.
    Et si vous voulez reprendre contact, n'hésitez pas...

  • Profession :

    Ingenieur Etudes / Chef de projet

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :