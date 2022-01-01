David BELTRAM est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Antoine Bigot- Nimes 1982 - 1984
-
Collège Antoine Bigot- Nimes 1985 - 1989
-
Cet Gai Logis- Nimes 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Mende 1993 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David BELTRAM
-
Vit à :
PERPIGNAN, France
-
Né le :
26 nov. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
David BELTRAM a ajouté Lycée Notre-dame à son parcours scolaire
-
David BELTRAM a ajouté Cet Gai Logis à son parcours scolaire
-
David BELTRAM a ajouté Collège Antoine Bigot à son parcours scolaire
-
David BELTRAM a ajouté Collège Antoine Bigot à son parcours scolaire