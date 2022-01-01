David REMER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Linguatech Multimédia  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Boulogne billancourt 1996 - 1997

  • IPROGRESS  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Puteaux 1998 - 2003

  • Sanofi Aventis (Sanofi)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  GENTILLY 2003 - 2005

  • SERVAIR  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Roissy aeroport ch de gau 2006 - 2006

  • SERVAIR  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Le mesnil amelot 2006 - 2007

  • SERENEO  - Chef de projet / technico-commercial (Informatique)

     -  Le plessis robinson 2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de projet AMOA / Avant-Vente

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    • Autres

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :