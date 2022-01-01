Frederic DARMAILLACQ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Frederic DARMAILLACQ

  • Vit Ã  :

    TOULOUSE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    11 aoÃ»t 1963 (59 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Aviation Civile

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages