Frederic DARMAILLACQ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Grand Parc- Bordeaux 1973 - 1978
-
Lycée Alfred Kastler- Talence 1978 - 1981
-
IUT MESURES PHYSIQUES- Talence 1981 - 1984
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Frederic DARMAILLACQ
-
Vit Ã :
TOULOUSE, France
-
NÃ© le :
11 aoÃ»t 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Aviation Civile
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Frederic DARMAILLACQ a reconnu FranÃ§oise LEMBEYE sur la photo TERM F5
-
Frederic DARMAILLACQ a reconnu Fabienne LEMBEYE sur la photo TERM F5
-
Frederic DARMAILLACQ a reconnu Fabienne LEMBEYE sur la photo TERM F5
-
Frederic DARMAILLACQ a reconnu Marie-Christine CAPDEVILLE sur la photo 1ER F5
-
Frederic DARMAILLACQ a reconnu Thierry LARRIEU sur la photo 1ER F5
-
Frederic DARMAILLACQ a reconnu Patrick TAILLEFER sur la photo 1ER F5
-
Frederic DARMAILLACQ a reconnu Frederic DARMAILLACQ sur la photo 1ER F5
-
Frederic DARMAILLACQ a reconnu Fabienne CLERC HONORE sur la photo 1ER F5
-
Frederic DARMAILLACQ a reconnu Jean-Philippe TALOU sur la photo 1ER F5
-
Frederic DARMAILLACQ a reconnu Eric VANHOVE sur la photo 1ER F5
-
Frederic DARMAILLACQ a ajoutÃ© IUT MESURES PHYSIQUES Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Frederic DARMAILLACQ a ajoutÃ© Lycée Alfred Kastler Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Frederic DARMAILLACQ a ajoutÃ© Collège Grand Parc Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Frederic DARMAILLACQ a reconnu Eric POLO sur la photo 6ème 1
-
Frederic DARMAILLACQ a reconnu Frederic DARMAILLACQ sur la photo 6ème 1