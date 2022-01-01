Natacha RUBECK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MATERNELLE DU CENTRE- Hoenheim 1985 - 1988
Ecole Du Centre (Hoenheim)- Hoenheim 1988 - 1993
Collège Le Ried- Bischheim 1993 - 1997
COLLEGE LE RIED- Hoenheim 1993 - 1997
Lycée Marc Bloch- Bischheim 1997 - 1998
Centre De Formation D'apprentis- Eschau 1998 - 2000
Parcours club
St Joseph- Hoenheim 1988 - 1990
SCOUTS DE FRANCE- Hoenheim 1990 - 1992
école De Musique De Bischeim- Hoenheim 1991 - 1992
Association Sportive De Strasbourg (A.s.s.)- Strasbourg 1993 - 1997
AS HOENHEIM SPORTS- Hoenheim 1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
Heiligenstein - Apprentie (Autre)- Strasbourg 1998 - 2000
Boulangerie-patisserie Charles Woerle - Ouvrière (Production)- Strasbourg
Patissiere2000 - 2001
DEQUIDT - Ouvrière (Production)- Le lavandou
Patissiere2001 - 2001
CAZAUX - Ouvrière (Production)- Auray
Patissiere2002 - 2003
ANNA - Ouvrière (Production)- Le lavandou
Patissiere2003 - 2003
Renault - Ouvrière (Production)- RADON
Patissiere2005 - 2007
Maximo - Ouvrière (Production)- Valframbert
Préparatrice de commande en chambre froide2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Natacha RUBECK
Vit à :
SAINT DENIS SUR SARTHON, France
Née le :
1 janv. 1982 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Preparatrice de commande
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - France - Italie - Royaume-Uni