Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Heiligenstein  - Apprentie (Autre)

     -  Strasbourg 1998 - 2000

  • Boulangerie-patisserie Charles Woerle  - Ouvrière (Production)

     -  Strasbourg

    Patissiere

    2000 - 2001

  • DEQUIDT  - Ouvrière (Production)

     -  Le lavandou

    Patissiere

    2001 - 2001

  • CAZAUX  - Ouvrière (Production)

     -  Auray

    Patissiere

    2002 - 2003

  • ANNA  - Ouvrière (Production)

     -  Le lavandou

    Patissiere

    2003 - 2003

  • Renault  - Ouvrière (Production)

     -  RADON

    Patissiere

    2005 - 2007

  • Maximo  - Ouvrière (Production)

     -  Valframbert

    Préparatrice de commande en chambre froide

    2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Natacha RUBECK

  • Vit à :

    SAINT DENIS SUR SARTHON, France

  • Née le :

    1 janv. 1982 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Preparatrice de commande

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :