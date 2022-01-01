RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã MontluÃ§on
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Chambon (Chambon Sur Voueize)- Chambon sur voueize 1971 - 1974
ECOLE ANATOLE FRANCE- Montlucon 1974 - 1978
Collège Jules Ferry- Montlucon 1978 - 1983
Lycée D'enseignement Général Et Technologique Paul Constans- Montlucon 1983 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
MANOIR INDUSTRIES - Agent de fabrication (Production)- Bourges
Mouleur main et secoueur et PRM1986 - 1991
Dunlop-france - Agent de maÃ®trise (Production)- Montlucon 1991 - maintenant
FONDERIE BREA - Agent de fabrication (Production)- Vaux 1991 - 1991
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrice LAMY
Vit Ã :
MONTLUCON, France
NÃ© le :
6 mai 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent de Matrise GOODYEAR-DUNLOP
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
