Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 5 Eme Rcs

     -  Landau in der pfalz

    Brigadier 5eme escadron de transport

    1983 - 1984

Parcours entreprise

  • BATI LOGEMENT  - Cadre administratif (Administratif)

     -  Saint amand montrond

    responsable du service contentieux

    1984 - 1991

  • Zx Import  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Toulon 1991 - 1991

  • G.p.a.  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Bourges

    Agent commercial assurance/produit financier

    1991 - 1992

  • Hyper Aux Chaussures  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Gien 1992 - 1993

  • HYPER AUX CHAUSSURES  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Abbeville

    Gerant-Directeur

    1993 - 1996

  • HYPER AUX CHAUSSURES  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Chambly

    Gerant-Directeur

    1996 - 1999

  • GEMO  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Gerardmer

    Gerant-Directeur

    1999 - 2000

  • GEMO  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Quimper

    Gerant-Directeur

    2000 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Patrice LUMBROSO

  • Vit à :

    QUIMPER, France

  • Né le :

    6 oct. 1965 (57 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Patricelumbroso@gmail.com

  • Profession :

    Gerant-Directeur

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

