Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DU CHATEAU- Le mesnil saint denis 1973 - 1977
Collège Philippe De Champaigne- Le mesnil saint denis 1977 - 1981
Lycée Dessaignes- Blois
BEP Comptable Mecanographe CAP Employe de comptabilité1981 - 1983
Lycée Cornouaille- Quimper
BTS MUC FORCE DE VENTE2010 - 2010
Parcours militaire
5 Eme Rcs- Landau in der pfalz
Brigadier 5eme escadron de transport1983 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
BATI LOGEMENT - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Saint amand montrond
responsable du service contentieux1984 - 1991
Zx Import - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Toulon 1991 - 1991
G.p.a. - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Bourges
Agent commercial assurance/produit financier1991 - 1992
Hyper Aux Chaussures - Stagiaire (Autre)- Gien 1992 - 1993
HYPER AUX CHAUSSURES - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Abbeville
Gerant-Directeur1993 - 1996
HYPER AUX CHAUSSURES - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Chambly
Gerant-Directeur1996 - 1999
GEMO - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Gerardmer
Gerant-Directeur1999 - 2000
GEMO - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Quimper
Gerant-Directeur2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Patrice LUMBROSO
Vit à :
QUIMPER, France
Né le :
6 oct. 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Patricelumbroso@gmail.com
Profession :
Gerant-Directeur
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2