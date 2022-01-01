Philippe LECLERC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES TILLEULS- Saint maur des fosses 1964 - 1966
-
ECOLE CARNOT- Saint maur des fosses 1970 - 1974
-
COLLEGE ENSEIGNEMENT TECHNIQUE MICHELET- Fontenay sous bois
Ajusteur mecanicien1974 - 1977
Parcours militaire
-
CIN QUERQUEVILLE- Cherbourg
Centre instruction naval1979 - 1979
-
Gem Saint Mandrier- Toulon
Ecole des mecaniciens1979 - 1980
-
La Saone- Toulon
Mecanicien1980 - 1980
-
AVISO ESCORTEUR VICTOR SCHOELCHER- Djibouti 1980 - 1982
-
AVISO ESCORTEUR VICTOR SCHOELCHER- Djibouti
Mecanicien1981 - 1982
-
DRAGUEUR DE MINE LOBELIA- Brest
Mecanicien1982 - 1983
-
Chasseur De Mini Calliope- Brest
Mecanicien1983 - 1985
A propos
General
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe LECLERC
-
Vit à :
BRIE COMTE ROBERT, France
-
Né le :
8 mars 1961 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Un Bonjour,
Profession :
Responsabble de site
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Philippe LECLERC a reconnu Veronique LECLERC sur la photo 6 ème c