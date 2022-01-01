Election législatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Nuss Et Fils  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Strasbourg 1997 - 1997

  • Immobilière Zimmermann  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Strasbourg 1997 - 1998

  • Johnson Controls-roth  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Strasbourg 1998 - 2007

  • RBS  - Cadre comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Entzheim 2007 - 2010

  • AGITO MEDICAL  - Cadre comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Strasbourg 2010 - 2013

  • S.a.e.d.  - Reponsable Administratif Comptable et Financier (Comptabilité)

     -  Illkirch graffenstaden 2013 - 2019

  • IMMOVAL  - Chef Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Strasbourg 2019 - 2021

  • Bigmat Spielmann  - Responsable Administratif et Financier (Comptabilité)

     -  Strasbourg 2021 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Raphaël CREUTZ

  • Vit à :

    STRASBOURG, France

  • Né le :

    16 mars 1975 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable comptable

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :