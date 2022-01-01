RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Strasbourg
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LES HIRONDELLES- Lingolsheim 1978 - 1985
Collège Maxime Alexandre- Lingolsheim 1985 - 1989
Lycée Jean Monnet- Strasbourg
BAC G2 COMPTABILITE-GESTION (1991/92)1989 - 1992
D.p.e.c.f. Lycée Jean Monnet- Strasbourg 1992 - 1993
D.e.c.f. Lycee Rene Cassin- Strasbourg 1993 - 1995
Parcours club
FC LINGOLSHEIM- Lingolsheim 1986 - 1992
Parcours militaire
3ème Regiment De Dragons- Stetten am kalten markt
Pilote de chars AMX30 B21996 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
Nuss Et Fils - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Strasbourg 1997 - 1997
Immobilière Zimmermann - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Strasbourg 1997 - 1998
Johnson Controls-roth - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Strasbourg 1998 - 2007
RBS - Cadre comptable (Comptabilité)- Entzheim 2007 - 2010
AGITO MEDICAL - Cadre comptable (Comptabilité)- Strasbourg 2010 - 2013
S.a.e.d. - Reponsable Administratif Comptable et Financier (Comptabilité)- Illkirch graffenstaden 2013 - 2019
IMMOVAL - Chef Comptable (Comptabilité)- Strasbourg 2019 - 2021
Bigmat Spielmann - Responsable Administratif et Financier (Comptabilité)- Strasbourg 2021 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Raphaël CREUTZ
Vit à :
STRASBOURG, France
Né le :
16 mars 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable comptable
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
