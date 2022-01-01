RenÃ© BODMER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Ampère Bourse- Lyon 1950 - 1955
Lycée Du Parc- Lyon 1955 - 1958
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :RenÃ© BODMER
Vit Ã :
1208 GENEVE, Suisse
NÃ© le :
17 oct. 1938 (83 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
à la retraite
Profession :
Ex-physicien
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Afghanistan - AlgÃ©rie - Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Bolivie - Cambodge - Canada - Chine - Colombie - Danemark - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰quateur - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Ã‰thiopie - Finlande - France - GrÃ¨ce - Guatemala - Honduras - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Iran - Italie - Japon - Kenya - Maroc - Mexique - NorvÃ¨ge - OuzbÃ©kistan - Pakistan - Panama - Pays-Bas - Philippines - Portugal - PÃ©rou - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - Syrie - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie - ViÃªt Nam
