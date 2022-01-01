Serge KNOCKAERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VICTOR DURUY- Tourcoing 1970 - 1977
-
C.e.s La Marliere- Tourcoing 1977 - 1978
-
Lycée Professionnel Le Corbusier- Tourcoing 1978 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
Faconnage Mercure - Conducteur d'encarteuse piqueuse (Production)- Roubaix 1984 - 1999
-
Evoluprint Sgim-sgit - Conducteur d'encarteuse piqueuse et relieur (Production)- Bruguieres 2002 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Serge KNOCKAERT
-
Vit Ã :
AUCAMVILLE, France
-
NÃ© le :
18 aoÃ»t 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Brocheur/encarteur (industre graphique)
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - Italie
-
Serge KNOCKAERT a ajoutÃ© Evoluprint Sgim-sgit Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Serge KNOCKAERT a reconnu Serge KNOCKAERT sur la photo atelier béton armé