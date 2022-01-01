Serge LORCHER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jambon Saint-andré- Mainz 1942 - maintenant
-
école Jeanbon Saint-andré- Mainz 1952 - 1954
-
Ecole Jambon Saint-andré- Mainz 1952 - 1954
-
Ecole Jambon Saint-andré- Mainz
je recherche des camarades nÃ©es en 1940 en ALLEMAGNE FRANKENTHAL, WORMS, MAYENCE Ecrivez moi, merci1952 - 1955
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Chatellerault (Esog) - Fonctionnaire (Administratif)- Chatellerault
1954 1962 Ecole des mousses et Marine Nationale1962 - 1962
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Chatellerault (Esog)- Chatellerault 1962 - 1962
-
Escadron 47/3 De Gendarmerie Mobile (Ex 24/4) - GENDARME MOBILE (Autre)- Chateauroux 1963 - 1996
-
Gendarmerie Mobile 15/4 Saint Amand Montrond - Gendarme (Autre)- Saint amand montrond 1986 - 1994
Parcours militaire
-
CASERNE CHARLIER- Chateauroux
1986 1994 ST AMAND MONTROND1962 - 1986
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Serge LORCHER
-
Vit Ã :
AZE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1940 (83 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour , je suis marié à Hélène depuis 45 ans, j'ai 2 enfants Denis et 3 adorables fillettes, et Celine un gentil petit garçon
Profession :
Retraite DE LA FONCTION PUBLIQUE
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
