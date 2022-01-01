RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Courtry dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALBERT CAMUS- Mont saint aignan 1978 - 1983
-
Ecole Primaire Frédéric Mistral Berre L'erang- Berre l'etang 1983 - 1983
-
NOTRE DAME DE CADEROT- Berre l'etang 1983 - 1986
-
Collège Fernand Léger- Berre l'etang 1986 - 1989
-
Collège Fabre D'eglantine- Saint sulpice les feuilles 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Professionnel Martin Nadaud- Bellac 1991 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
Base Aérienne 702- Avord 1997 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Compagnie Générale Des Eaux - MÃ©trologie- Paris 2003 - 2006
-
Mairie De Paris - Direction De La Protection De L'environnement- Paris 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane DESENFANT
-
Vit Ã :
COURTRY, France
-
NÃ© le :
17 avril 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
