Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Primaire Cité Trèves-nord- Trier (trÃ¨ves) 1976 - 1982
-
Collège Erckmann-chatrian- Phalsbourg 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Charles Jully- Saint avold 1986 - 1989
-
Iut Louis Pasteur Département Mp- Strasbourg 1989 - 1991
-
Iut De L'université Louis Pasteur Strasbourg- Schiltigheim 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Louis Armand- Mulhouse 1991 - 1992
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Industries De Strasbourg- Strasbourg 1992 - 1996
-
Institut D'administration Des Entreprises- Montpellier 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
FM LOGISTIQUE- Phalsbourg 1990 - 1990
-
SEW USOCOME- Haguenau 1991 - 1991
-
ALCYS- Illkirch graffenstaden 1993 - 1993
-
SPIE TRINDEL- Geispolsheim 1994 - 1994
-
STRACEL- Strasbourg 1995 - 1995
-
Alstom- LATTES 1997 - 1997
-
ALSTOM EES- Villeurbanne 1998 - 2000
-
Altran- LYON 1998 - 2000
-
PECHINEY ELECTROMETALURGIE- Annecy 2000 - 2001
-
Alstom Grid (Alstom)- AIX LES BAINS 2002 - 2004
-
Areva - Chef de projet (Technique)- AIX LES BAINS
Responsable R&D - GIS Monitoring2005 - 2008
-
Alstom Grid (Alstom) - Chef de projet (Technique)- AIX LES BAINS
Responsable R&D - GIS Monitoring2008 - maintenant
-
General Electric - Renewable Energy - Grid Solutions - Chef de Projet R&D - Groupe Produits NumÃ©riques (Technique)- Aix les bains 2014 - 2018
-
General Electric - Renewable Energy - Grid Solutions - Chef de Projet IED / Formateur (Technique)- Aix les bains 2018 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Cite Universitaire A. Weiss- Strasbourg 1992 - 1996
-
CITE UNIVERSITAIRE DU TRIOLET- Montpellier 1996 - 1997
-
Association Aquariophile De Cran-gevrier- Cran gevrier 2002 - 2004
Parcours militaire
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Wilfrid WEIDMANN
-
Vit Ã :
LA BIOLLE, France
-
NÃ© le :
14 nov. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, papa, plongeur, apnéiste, course à pied, je n'ai pas changé, je suis toujours très actif. Un peu de ski l'hiver, facile pour un néo-savoyard...
Tél. : 06 99 20 22 96
Profession :
CHEF DE PROJET IED & FORMATEUR
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - AlgÃ©rie - Allemagne - Belgique - Canada - Chine - Croatie - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Hongrie - IsraÃ«l - Italie - Kenya - Mexique - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - Pays-Bas - Philippines - Pologne - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie
-
